'We're running low on supplies' Stranded Amtrak passengers express frustrations after 183 stuck on Oregon train since Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

An Amtrak train headed to Los Angeles from Seattle has been stuck on the tracks near Eugene, Oregon since Sunday after hitting a tree that fell onto the tracks. (ABC News)

An Amtrak train headed to Los Angeles from Seattle has been stuck on the tracks near Eugene, Oregon since Sunday after hitting a tree that fell onto the tracks.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Amtrak Coast Starlight train left Seattle Sunday morning and stopped in Oakridge, Oregon around 6:20 p.m., according to Amtrak spokeswoman Olivia Irvin.

She says heavy snow and debris on the tracks have kept the 183 passengers stuck in the area and it's not yet clear when they will be able to leave.

Oakridge is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Eugene.

Irvin said road closures in the area due to heavy snow and downed trees are making it difficult to provide alternative transportation.

She said there is currently enough food on board for passengers.

Union Pacific is helping Amtrak try to clear a path for the train.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trainsweather
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Yorba Linda dog dies after being beaten in break-in, couple says
Teen boy dies after being shot in Pomona
Long Beach reaches out to Angels to explore possible stadium
6 reported cases of hepatitis C leads to investigation of local clinic
SoCal public defender killed in plane crash in Tehachapi Mountains
Police searching for infant's remains in Corona landfill
From jail, Culver City parents deny killing baby
Study examines link between racism, black homelessness in LA
Show More
Jorge Ramos detained, released by Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela
Weed killer found in popular wines and beers
'I don't want this to continue': Alleged R. Kelly victim speaks out in LA
Lake Elsinore super bloom has visitors flocking to see poppies
Valencia preschool under fire for inappropriate photo
More News