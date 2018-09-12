19 people detained in Hollywood as SWAT team serves search warrant related to narcotics, weapons

At least 19 people were detained when a SWAT team descended on a supposedly vacant commercial building in Hollywood and served a search warrant.

At least 19 people were detained Wednesday morning when a SWAT team descended on a supposedly vacant commercial building in Hollywood and served a search warrant related to narcotics and weapons, authorities said.

The operation began about 3 a.m. in the 6300 block of Hollywood Boulevard, which was closed in both directions amid a heavy police presence.

Officers cleared the first two floors of the structure and escorted the detained individuals to another location, where their identification will be processed before they are released or held, said Detective Meghan Aguilar, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Narcotics sales have been sold in the building, which investigators have been monitoring for the past two months, Aguilar said.

It is unclear how long Hollywood Boulevard will remain closed.
