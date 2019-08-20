19-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Riverside; suspect sought

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 19-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Riverside Monday evening, police said.

The crash happened at approximately 8:25 p.m. near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Jackson Street, according to Riverside police.

An investigation determined the victim was crossing the street when he was struck.

The victim was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle didn't stop and fled the location eastbound on Indiana Avenue.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a newer model dark blue or black Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Riverside police is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverside Police Traffic Detective G. Matthew at (951) 826-8724.
