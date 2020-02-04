19-year-old man dies after high-rise apartment fire in West L.A.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials have released the identity of the victim who died after last week's high-rise apartment fire in West Los Angeles.
Jeremy Bru, 19, died of complications from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
Bru was not the man out on the ledge rescued by firefighters.
Seven people were taken to the hospital after the fire broke out last Wednesday at the Barrington Plaza apartment complex.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
