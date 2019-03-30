Crime & Safety

19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong apartment door

EMBED <>More Videos

19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door

ATLANTA, Georgia -- A teen was shot and killed days after moving into his apartment after authorities say he knocked on the wrong door.

Darryl Bynes, 32, is charged in the killing of 19-year-old Omarian Banks.

Police say Banks had just been dropped off by a Lyft when he called his girlfriend to let her know that he was returning home.

Police say Bynes shot the teen from his balcony as he was coming down the stairs, trying to get away.

"He pleaded for his life. He was like, 'Hold on, I am sorry, I am sorry' and the dude shot him," a witness said.

One of Bynes' family members says he shot the teen in self-defense.

"He has five kids, he was literally protecting his family. His truck was stolen earlier this week. Right now, that's all they're trying to do is protect their family," Makayla Johnson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetygeorgiateen shotteen killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dramatic chase ends with dangerous standoff on 5 Fwy
6-year-old in South LA shoots himself while playing with gun
Missing Corona boy case: Document shows disturbing details
Santa Anita racetrack reopens after nearly month-long hiatus
Illinois state trooper dies after being hit by wrong-way driver
Charges not certain in 5th grader's fight death: prosecutor
VIDEO: Up to 5 whales spotted swimming in Long Beach Harbor
Show More
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Lyft will invest up to $50M in cities where it operates, including LA
UK indie band Her's killed while driving to SoCal show
South Los Angeles hit-and-run driver sought after striking bicyclist
Palmdale hit-and-run: 2 suspects sought after striking toddler with car
More TOP STORIES News