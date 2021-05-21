19-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by suspected DUI driver in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 19-year-old man was struck and killed while walking in a crosswalk in Orange Wednesday night, and a driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.Sitani Pinomi, a 39-year-old man from Orange who had a prior DUI conviction, was driving a pickup truck when he struck the victim around 10:10 p.m. at Tustin Street and Heim Avenue, according to the Orange Police Department. Pinomi remained at the scene.A witness told police Pinomi was driving a F-250 Ford pickup and ran a red light.The victim was identified by the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner's Department as Aden Uriostegui. According to Orange police Sgt. Phil McMullin, the victim was returning home from his job when he was struck.Pinomi was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, according to Orange police.Pinomi's license was suspended due to a prior DUI and he was convicted in 2007 of DUI in Los Angeles County, McMullin said.