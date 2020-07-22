2-alarm blaze erupts at Rowland Heights strip mall

Flames engulfed a part of a strip mall in Rowland Heights, prompting a large response from firefighters.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Flames engulfed a part of a strip mall in Rowland Heights, prompting a large response from firefighters Tuesday night.

L.A. County Fire Department crews responded to the two-alarm blaze that erupted at about 10 p.m. near Colima Road and Nogales Street.

Plumes of black smoke rose to the sky near the edge of the strip mall as the roof of one of the businesses appeared to collapse.

It was unclear how the fire started.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rowland heightslos angeles countybuilding firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police chase: Reckless driver flees through LA
LA County approves $1.2B for coronavirus relief
Video shows shouting match over face masks at Walmart in Bay Area
Chicago shooting at funeral home injures 14, police say
EDD complaints pour in as $600 benefit nears end
Sex offender Cary Smith leaves Garden Grove for Santa Ana
CA 'not afraid' to order more closings, health sec says
Show More
95 NFL players test positive for coronavirus, union says
Father, mother in Mexico fight for right to visit son battling cancer
NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games, source tells AP
Hundreds protest outside Azerbaijani Consulate General in West LA
Trump excluding undocumented immigrants from reapportionment
More TOP STORIES News