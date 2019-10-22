Riverside weapons bust: 2 arrested, 17 firearms seized from apartment

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects, including a convicted felon, were arrested as part of an illegal weapons bust in Riverside, where 17 firearms were seized, officials said.

A Riverside police task force, with the help of SWAT, served a search warrant at an apartment in the 1800 block of Loma Vista Street on Friday.

During the investigation, two men were arrested: Jermaine Hernandez, 24, and Timothy Carroll, 41, both from Riverside. In addition, 16 handguns were found in an unlocked box in a bedroom, along with almost 30 magazines, mostly considered large capacity due to holding more than 10 rounds. Authorities said Hernandez shared that bedroom with his girlfriend and two children, ages 1 and 3.

A loaded handgun was also found hidden within another bedroom.

According to investigators, Carroll, who is a previously convicted felon, was in possession of the guns, and Hernandez was smuggling them in from Arizona to sell on the street.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for various weapons violations and child endangerment.

Carroll was also arrested for various weapons violations and outstanding warrants, then booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.
