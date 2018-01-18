2 arrested after body found during Bakersfield traffic stop

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder after a CHP officer conducting a traffic stop near Bakersfield found a body in their car, which was reportedly stolen from Los Angeles County.The officer pulled over the vehicle around 7 a.m. Tuesday near Highway 65 and James Road.The officer discovered that the car was reported stolen from L.A. County and requested additional officers and deputies from the Kern County Sheriff's Office to come to the scene.After the two men were detained, the officer found a dead man inside the vehicle. The deceased man appeared to have suffered from some sort of injury, authorities said.The sheriff's homicide unit was called to the scene to aid in the investigation.KBAK-TV reports a 24-year-old man and a 39-year-old man could face charges including murder, conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle.The dead man was not immediately identified.The investigation was ongoing. If you have any relevant information, you're urged to contact the sheriff's office at (661)861-3110.