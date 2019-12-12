2 arrested after getting drunk, vandalizing multiple cars in South Los Angeles, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two suspects were arrested after police say they got drunk and went on a vandalism spree in South Los Angeles.

The two men busted out windows on multiple vehicles near 46th Street and Hoover Avenue late Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

After receiving calls from witnesses in the area, responding officers found the suspects and arrested them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countyarrestvandalism
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mountain lion captured in Simi Valley neighborhood
Armed gunmen rob 2 men during home invasion at mansion in Encino
Leslie Sykes celebrates 25 years with ABC7
Judiciary panel takes its 1st steps toward impeachment vote
LAPD hopes video can find driver in deadly hit-run
Burbank police take children on holiday shopping spree
LA gathers for celebration honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe
Show More
LA County DA challengers address homelessness, death penalty in debate
Why the Lady of Guadalupe is so revered by Catholics
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area
3.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Lytle Creek area
Housing rights advocates protest resident evictions in LA
More TOP STORIES News