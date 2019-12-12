2 arrested after getting drunk, vandalizing multiple cars in South Los Angeles, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two suspects were arrested after police say they got drunk and went on a vandalism spree in South Los Angeles.
The two men busted out windows on multiple vehicles near 46th Street and Hoover Avenue late Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
After receiving calls from witnesses in the area, responding officers found the suspects and arrested them.
