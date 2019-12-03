Costa Mesa police investigate 'potential threat' against Estancia High School; 2 arrested, BB gun confiscated

.@CostaMesaPD says two people are under arrest following a threat made last night against #EstanciaHighSchool on social media. There will be increased police patrols today on campus. @ABC7 https://t.co/mhGZ6mTOCo — Jessica De Nova (@abc7jessica) December 3, 2019

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and a girl have been arrested after a social media post "involving a potential threat" against Costa Mesa's Estancia High School, authorities announced Tuesday morning.Detectives launched the investigation after reports of the post, which showed an apparent weapon, were received shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, Costa Mesa police said in a statement."We also took into possession the BB gun used in the post," police said on Twitter. "In light of these arrests, there is no credible threat to Estancia High School."The ages of the individuals in custody, and their possible connection to the school, were not immediately disclosed.Estancia's resource officer, administrators and Newport-Mesa Unified School District were made aware of the potential threat, according to a news release.The matter led to an increased police presence at the campus and more patrols in the area, officials said, adding that the school district had notified staff, parents and students.