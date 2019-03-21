Crime & Safety

Sunland-Tujunga: 2 booked for attempted murder, carjacking after pregnant woman repeatedly stabbed

Police have taken two people into custody after a pregnant woman was stabbed several times during a carjacking in Sunland-Tujunga.

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have arrested two known gang members after a pregnant woman was stabbed several times during a carjacking in Sunland-Tujunga, an LAPD spokesperson said Thursday.

The names of the suspects and details of their arrests were not immediately disclosed. They were booked for attempted murder and carjacking, with a gang enhancement.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to survive the attack, which happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 10800 block of Eldora Avenue, authorities said. Her husband, Greg Maga, said she suffered 10 stab wounds, including one that punctured her lung.

The viability of her pregnancy is unclear.

A pregnant woman is hurt after being stabbed during a carjacking in the Sunland-Tujunga area Wednesday night.


According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was driving home when she passed three men on the street. One of the pedestrians approached her white Kia Stinger after she pulled up to her residence. The woman rolled her window down, the man asked to use her phone and a struggle ensued.

The assailant repeatedly stabbed the victim in the upper body before another man joined him in carjacking the sedan, investigators said. The two men fled in the stolen car before hitting a parked car on the same block. They ran away and may have been picked up by the driver of a Volkswagen.

In an interview, woman's husband described her as being 12 weeks pregnant. Maga said she was stabbed multiple times in her hand and arm as she tried to protect herself.

"They don't know yet about the baby," he said, referring to whether or not the unborn child will survive.

The crash was captured by at least one surveillance camera mounted outside a nearby house.
