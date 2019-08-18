2 arrested in connection to fatal shooting of local hip-hop artist Toko Tasi

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a local musician.
Toko Tasi was killed near Eucalyptus Avenue and West Willow on Aug. 10. Detectives say the artist, whose real name is Tasi Malaki, got into an argument with the suspected shooter, who later ran away. Detectives believe 43-year-old Thomas Arellaga, of Long Beach, is the gunman.
Arellaga was arrested in the 19100 block of East Mono Drive in Hesperia on Thursday.
He's being held on $2 million bail.
Lorna Clemena was also arrested, accused of attempting to conceal evidence related to the shooting.
She's being held on $1 million bail.
Supporters are now urging fans to share the music video "Rock Star (Remix)" that embodied Tasi's philosophy as a humble man who was enriched by expanding his circle of friends.
"His music was all about love, spreading love, nothing comes good out of hate," says Tasi's cousin, Tim Niumata.
His album "Rise and Shine" with Ethan Tucker further popularized him on the local club scene.
Jon Phillips with Silverback Music/Red Light Management says they have been pushing the "Rock Star" song in the hopes of making it mainstream, which would help Tasi's 12 year-old-daughter.
