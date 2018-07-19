A robbery suspect and getaway driver were arrested after going on a spree near Atwater Village on Wednesday.Around 11:45 p.m., authorities responded to reports of a robbery at Fletcher Drive and Atwater Avenue where multiple people in the area were robbed.Authorities said there were five victims who were robbed at gunpoint by a suspect.The suspect and getaway driver were located during a traffic stop. The suspect fled from the vehicle, but was caught a short distance away.Both people were taken into custody. A third person in the vehicle was taken in for questioning. A weapon was also recovered in the vehicle.The investigation is ongoing.