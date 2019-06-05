2 arrested in connection with Gardena fatal shooting of teen

Last Thursday, authorities arrested 20-year-old Marcos Medina of Los Angeles, as well as a juvenile suspect.
They are wanted for killing David Amaro-Poblano, a senior and honor student in high school.
He was waiting for his mom to leave a friend's house at the time.
There was little surveillance video of the crime at West 146th Street and Halldale Avenue.
Investigators say they think the suspects mistakenly targeted Amaro-Poblano for a member of a rival gang.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for David and his family members. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/6xdntqw.