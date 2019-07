2 arrested in connection with Gardena fatal shooting of teen

EMBED >More News Videos The boy killed in a drive-by shooting in Gardena last week has been identified as a 17-year-old honor student who attended high school in Lawndale.

LAWNDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a young man in Gardena back in February.Last Thursday, authorities arrested 20-year-old Marcos Medina of Los Angeles, as well as a juvenile suspect.They are wanted for killing David Amaro-Poblano, a senior and honor student in high school.He was waiting for his mom to leave a friend's house at the time.There was little surveillance video of the crime at West 146th Street and Halldale Avenue.Investigators say they think the suspects mistakenly targeted Amaro-Poblano for a member of a rival gang. GoFundMe account has been set up for David and his family members. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/6xdntqw