2 arrested in connection with Gardena fatal shooting of teen

LAWNDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a young man in Gardena back in February.

Last Thursday, authorities arrested 20-year-old Marcos Medina of Los Angeles, as well as a juvenile suspect.

They are wanted for killing David Amaro-Poblano, a senior and honor student in high school.

He was waiting for his mom to leave a friend's house at the time.

There was little surveillance video of the crime at West 146th Street and Halldale Avenue.

Investigators say they think the suspects mistakenly targeted Amaro-Poblano for a member of a rival gang.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for David and his family members. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/6xdntqw.
