Authorities arrested two men suspected of armed robbery that was captured on surveillance video at a Garden Grove 7-Eleven.Surveillance video showed two men appearing nervous as they entered and walked around the store. After selling one of the men a water, the clerk confronted him about stolen items in his jacket pocket."They were around for a little bit, shoplifted some items. They end up taking some condoms, some candy, some other items," Lt. Carl Whitney said.That man then threw the items on the counter and his friend pulled out a gun, making demands."He pulls the hammer back on the revolver, cocking the revolver. The whole time, his finger is on the trigger. I'm sure the clerk was terrified during this robbery," Whitney said.The video showed the man in red shorts jump over the counter and take some money, while the man holding the gun reached around to another register. He was only able to knock the computer on the ground before they both ran out the door."They run northbound on Nelson toward Pearl Street and they were seen getting into a 90s Honda, either an Accord or a Civic," Whitney said.The clerk was not hurt during the crime. Garden Grove police believe the men may be responsible for other robberies."They believe that these two individuals were related for some other robberies that happened here in Orange County - Santa Ana, Garden Grove - so we're trying to piece that together right now," Whitney said.Anyone with more information is urged to call the Garden Grove Police Department at (714) 741-5800.