2 arrested in killing of grandfather, 69, gunned down in Long Beach drive-by shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A man killed earlier this week in a Long Beach drive-by shooting has been identified as a 69-year-old grandfather. (GoFundMe)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Police on Friday arrested two men in connection with the killing of a 69-year-old grandfather who was gunned down last month while standing outside his Long Beach home.

Jose Corrales "was out minding his own business, doing his own thing, when he was struck by gunfire," Long Beach police Officer Benjamin Hearst said days after the Oct. 9 shooting.

"Detectives have determined this murder is gang-motivated and believe the murder may be correlated to an altercation which occurred earlier that afternoon at Cabrillo High School," the Police Department said in a statement.

The two suspects were taken into custody after homicide investigators and a SWAT team served a search warrant Friday in Lynwood, authorities said. They were identified as Rhyan Burrell, 20, of Lynwood, and Terrel Warren, 23, of Long Beach.

Burrell was arrested on suspicion of murder, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, permitting/discharging of a firearm from a vehicle, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, and a gang enhancement.

Warren was arrested for murder, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and a gang enhancement, police said.

According to police, three firearms and ammunition were recovered during the search. A vehicle, believed to be involved in the murder, was also impounded.

Each suspect was being held on $2,040,000 bail.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Long Beach police Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard and Adrian Garcia at (562) 570-7244.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotman killedfundraisergang violenceLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Grandfather, 69, ID'd as victim killed in Long Beach shooting
Top Stories
Fontana stabbing: Slain 3-year-old identified by family
Police: Man killed 1 at yoga studio; 4 critically wounded
DA: Uber driver charged with 5 felony counts after kidnappings
Queen Mary shuttle chaos: Bus driver says he was simply lost
Man charged with murder after woman's body found in OC dumpster
2 people, dog found dead in Diamond Bar home after fire
Clayton Kershaw signs 3-year, $93M contract extension with Dodgers
Fullerton police chief resigns amid concert altercation investigation
Show More
Offensive teacher costumes prompt Idaho school investigation
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
4 killed in fiery crash on 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita
LA sex assault suspect wanted by FBI spotted in South Carolina
More News