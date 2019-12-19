FBI arrests 2 months after man shot on boat off Orange County coast

By ABC7.com staff
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested two suspects in the murder of a man on a boat who was shot in the head before his body was thrown overboard near the southern Orange County coast, Eyewitness News has learned.

The two individuals in custody, identified only as a man and a woman, were taken into custody in Fountain Valley and San Juan Capistrano, respectively.

The man's arrest occurred after FBI agents served a search warrant without incident Thursday morning at a home in the 18000 block of Third Street, the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a statement.

The victim's body was recovered off the coast of Oceanside on Oct. 16, a source told Eyewitness News. That individual has not been publicly identified.

More details about the case, which is also being investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard, are expected to be disclosed when a federal affidavit is unsealed in a Santa Ana court on Thursday morning.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
