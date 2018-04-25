2 arrested in prostitution bust in San Bernardino after trying to run down teen with car, officials say

A man and woman were arrested in a prostitution bust in San Bernardino, which started when the suspects tried to run down a teenager with their car, according to sheriff's officials.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
San Bernardino police arrested 24-year-old Matthew Fraise and 27-year-old Stacey Salgado on Friday.

It all started when a SBPD detective had seen the juvenile victim, nearly struck and ran over by Fraise, near the area of Spruce Street and G Street in downtown San Bernardino. Officers then initiated an enforcement stop on the vehicle.

Officers had also contacted the victim to determine the cause of the near collision. While speaking to all three people, officers determined the collision was an intentional act by Fraise and possibly related to ongoing prostitution in the area, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Officers identified the juvenile as a possible victim of human trafficking.

Following interviews, an investigator discovered information that determined Fraise was pandering Salgado and that both were attempting to force the victim to work as a prostitute for them. The victim refused, and an argument ensued. Shortly after, Fraise arrived in a vehicle, picked up Salgado and before leaving the area, tried to run down the victim.

Fraise and Salgado were arrested and booked into the San Bernardino Central Detention Center for felony pandering and human trafficking of a minor. Both are being held in lieu of $150,000 each.

The victim was provided services and later booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall on an outstanding arrest warrant.
