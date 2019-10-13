CHP cruiser hit after series of crashes including wrong-way incident along 55 Fwy in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A series of crashes on the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa early Sunday morning, one of which involved a California Highway Patrol cruiser, resulted in the arrest of two drivers and multiple injuries.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Victoria Street after authorities responded to a call of a wrong-way driver, according to the CHP.

Officers were on the scene when a separate driver ran into cars in traffic on the highway and then rammed into the back of the patrol car.

No officers were inside the vehicle at the time as they were investigating the initial crash.
