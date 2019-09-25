2 people believed to be barricaded inside Pomona home after reports of shots fired

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people are believed to be barricaded inside a home in Pomona, prompting police to surround the residence early Wednesday morning.Officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Gilbert Avenue.Police are attempting to make contact with the people inside the home.Surrounding roads in the area have been blocked off as the situation continues.