.@NewportBeachPD investigating a possible murder-suicide at this home on the 700 block of Malabar Drive. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/VgJGpfXUVf — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) October 23, 2018

The discovery of two bodies Tuesday morning at a home in Corona del Mar was being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, authorities said.Officers found the unidentified individuals deceased shortly before 8 a.m. after being called to perform a welfare check in the 700 block of Malabar Drive, a spokesperson for the Newport Beach Police Department said.The motive and causes of death were not immediately known.Police vehicles and yellow crime tape were seen outside the cordoned-off residence Tuesday afternoon as an investigation continued at the scene.