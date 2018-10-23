2 bodies found at Corona del Mar home; deaths investigated as possible murder-suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

The discovery of two bodies Tuesday morning at a home in Corona del Mar was being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. (KABC) --
The discovery of two bodies Tuesday morning at a home in Corona del Mar was being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, authorities said.

Officers found the unidentified individuals deceased shortly before 8 a.m. after being called to perform a welfare check in the 700 block of Malabar Drive, a spokesperson for the Newport Beach Police Department said.

The motive and causes of death were not immediately known.

Police vehicles and yellow crime tape were seen outside the cordoned-off residence Tuesday afternoon as an investigation continued at the scene.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicidemurdersuicideNewport BeachOrange CountyCorona del Mar
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Worker rescued after dangling from Santa Ana building
Flyers warn WeHo pet owners about alleged dog poisonings
Amazon Pickup location opens in Marina del Rey
Santa Monica city employee charged for molesting 4 boys
Intruder rescued from ceiling of Panorama City school auditorium
World Series Dodgers roster announced
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Man found shot to death in Colton alleyway
Show More
13-year-old boy stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife
Sandra Day O'Connor says she has 'beginning stages of dementia'
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
Batter up: Watch the World Series at one of Los Angeles' top sports bars
Hurricane Willa: Category 4 storm closing in on Mexico coast
More News