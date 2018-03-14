2 bodies found at Orange home; investigation underway

Police in Orange are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at a home on Wednesday. (KABC)

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
Police in Orange are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at a home on Wednesday.

The discovery was made in the backyard of a house in the 2600 block of Denise Avenue, where a large police presence was seen.

Authorities said the victims, a man and a woman, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. They said the two do not live at the house, and a gun was found at the scene.

Police said no one was in custody, and there are no outstanding suspects.

Residents said they were surprised to hear of something like that happening in this quiet neighborhood.

"It's kind of a trip," said neighbor Scott Peterson. "It's real quiet around here, no problems ever. To see all this - kind of shocking."
