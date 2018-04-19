BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --Two of three bodies found inside a parked car in Burbank this week have been identified as missing brothers from Bakersfield.
The bodies of the three men were found on Varney Street next to the 5 Freeway on Tuesday inside a parked Jeep SUV with Tennessee license plates.
Relatives involved in the missing person case out of Bakersfield told Eyewitness News that two brothers, Lucas Josh Amiama, 23, and Jan Carlos Amiama, 21, disappeared while traveling with a friend to Riverside. The brothers and their friend were last seen in a car similar to the one found in Burbank.
The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified two of the deceased men Thursday as the missing brothers.
"We're still trying to learn a lot more about these individuals: what they were up to, who they were hanging out with, where they were going, so it's definitely something we're exploring," said Burbank PD Sgt. Derek Green.
Authorities also announced Thursday that a search warrant was issued for a Jurupa Valley home in connection with the homicide investigation.
The Burbank Police Department said it was working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to investigate a property in the 5200 block of Stone Avenue. The property, which has a private driveway, sits on a large plot of land at the end of Stone Avenue.
MORE: Details emerge in investigation of Burbank bodies
Authorities later described the property as a location of interest. During the search, evidence was located leading investigators to believe that a crime had occurred at the residence, according to sheriff's officials. No arrests have been made.
"We have recovered crucial pieces of evidence, and we hope that it'll shed some light on this incident," Green added.
The cause of deaths for the victims have not been released, but officials said foul play is believed to be involved.