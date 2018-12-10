WOOLSEY FIRE

2 bodies found in Malibu during Woolsey Fire identified

The rubble of a home destroyed in the Woolsey Fire is shown in a file photo. (KABC)

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
The identities of two people whose bodies were found in Malibu during the Woolsey Fire were released Monday.

The coroner identified the people as 57-year-old Anthony Noubar Baklayan and 83-year-old Shoushan Baklayan. Anthony was killed by the effects of thermal injuries, according to the coroner, and the death was labeled an accident.

But Shoushan's cause of death has been deferred and no further details were released.

The bodies were discovered in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway on Nov. 9 around 4:43 p.m. Authorities said the bodies were found in a vehicle parked in the driveway. They believe the victims tried to escape the fire and the driver became disoriented as the flames overtook them.

The Woolsey Fire charred nearly 100,000 acres and destroyed about 15,000 structures in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
