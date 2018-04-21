BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --Two brothers who were found dead inside of an SUV parked on a Burbank street died from gunshot wounds to the head, the Los Angeles County coroner said Saturday.
The bodies of Lucas Josh Amiama, 23, and Jan Carlos Amiama, 21, were found inside a Jeep SUV parked on Varney Street along the 5 Freeway Tuesday morning. Another body was also in the SUV, which had Tennessee plates.
Relatives in Bakersfield had reported the two brothers missing and said they had disappeared while traveling with a friend to Riverside in the SUV. The brothers were positively identified by the coroner on Thursday, but the third body has not been identified.
That same day, a search warrant was also issued for a home in Jurupa Valley in connection to the homicide investigation. Authorities later described the property that sits on a large plot of land at the end of Stone Avenue as a location of interest.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
The investigation is ongoing.