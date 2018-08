Two brothers who were found dead inside of an SUV parked on a Burbank street died from gunshot wounds to the head, the Los Angeles County coroner said Saturday.The bodies of Lucas Josh Amiama, 23, and Jan Carlos Amiama, 21, were found inside a Jeep SUV parked on Varney Street along the 5 Freeway Tuesday morning. Another body was also in the SUV, which had Tennessee plates.Relatives in Bakersfield had reported the two brothers missing and said they had disappeared while traveling with a friend to Riverside in the SUV. The brothers were positively identified by the coroner on Thursday, but the third body has not been identified.That same day, a search warrant was also issued for a home in Jurupa Valley in connection to the homicide investigation. Authorities later described the property that sits on a large plot of land at the end of Stone Avenue as a location of interest.So far, no arrests have been made in the case.The investigation is ongoing.