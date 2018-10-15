2-car crash shuts down Colorado Blvd in Pasadena

A two-vehicle crash shut down popular Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena early Monday.

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Popular Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena is shut down after a violent crash that left two cars with major damage early Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. near East Colorado Boulevard and North Wilson Avenue.

At least two cars were involved, and both vehicles appeared mangled from the wreck.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or if anyone was seriously hurt.

Colorado Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Wilson and Catalina avenues. Wilson Avenue was also closed between Colorado Boulevard and Green Street.

There was no immediate word on when the streets were expected to be back open.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details this report as they become available.
