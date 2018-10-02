PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --A man and a woman have been charged in connection to the death of a man found fatally stabbed in a parking lot outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Miguel Castaneda, 23, of Los Angeles, has been charged with murder as well as an allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon. Valentina Rosales, 23, of Pasadena, has been charged with accessory after the fact, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said on Friday.
Investigators said Castaneda and the victim, 22-year-old Demetrio Tapia, got into an argument on social media several days before the incident. The two met to settle their dispute on Oct. 1 and got into a physical fight, which led to the stabbing, Pasadena police said.
Pasadena police and firefighter-paramedics were called to parking lot K around 10 p.m. that day. They found Tapia with two stab wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Following an extensive investigation, Pasadena police arrested Castaneda and Rosales in connection to the slaying.
Castaneda's bail was set at $2 million, and Rosales' bail was set at a little over $1 million.
If convicted as charged, Castaneda faces a possible maximum sentence of 27 years to life in state prison, and Rosales faces up to six years in prison, the DA's office said.
The two were slated to be arraigned Friday in Pasadena, but the hearing was pushed back to Oct. 29.
If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).