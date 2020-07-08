race in america

2 charged with hate crime after allegedly defacing Black Lives Matter mural in California

MARTINEZ, Calif. -- Two Martinez, California residents are facing multiple charges after allegedly defacing a Black Lives Matter mural in front of the city's courthouse.

Tuesday, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office charged 42-year-old Nichole Anderson and 53-year-old David Nelson with three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime.


On Saturday, July 4, Anderson was caught on camera by a witness using black paint to cover up the mural, which was permitted by the city.

"Nelson directly aided in the alleged criminal conduct," officials said.

On July 1, a local Martinez resident applied for a permit to paint the Black Lives Matter temporary mural in downtown Martinez in front of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, according to the district attorney.


The permit was approved by the City of Martinez and the painting was done on July 4.

