2 charged with murder after allegedly running over, killing woman in Garden Grove during purse snatching

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were charged with murder for allegedly running over and killing a 32-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Garden Grove shopping center, officials said on Friday.Gregory Anthony Walker, 19, and Giovanni Solomon Guy, 20, have been charged with one count each of murder with a special circumstance of murder in the commission of a robbery. Brad Maurice Brown, Jr., 19, has been charged with one felony count of robbery.Police said the victim, Nga Ngoc Nguyen, was pronounced dead at a trauma center in the aftermath of the incident, which was captured on surveillance video.According to the Garden Grove Police Department, Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives were conducting surveillance on the robbery crew about 9:30 a.m. on May 8. Shortly afterward, the suspects drove to the Garden Grove Plaza near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Westminster Boulevard.A camera mounted outside one of the businesses captured harrowing footage of the suspects chasing Nguyen and attempting to snatch her purse. A struggle ensues, with one of the robbers dragging the victim along the pavement.Nguyen, a Santa Ana resident, was run over by the suspects' SUV as they fled the scene. The video shows her sister rushing to her side.In a statement, police said sheriff's detectives and an LASD helicopter tracked the robbers as they drove back into Los Angeles County.According to the Orange County District Attorney, Walker and Guy face a minimum sentence of life without the possibility of parole. They are eligible for the death penalty. Brown faces a minimum sentence of two years if convicted of robbery.The investigation is ongoing.