2 charged with murder after allegedly running over, killing woman in Garden Grove during purse snatching

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were charged with murder for allegedly running over and killing a 32-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Garden Grove shopping center, officials said on Friday.

Gregory Anthony Walker, 19, and Giovanni Solomon Guy, 20, have been charged with one count each of murder with a special circumstance of murder in the commission of a robbery. Brad Maurice Brown, Jr., 19, has been charged with one felony count of robbery.

Police said the victim, Nga Ngoc Nguyen, was pronounced dead at a trauma center in the aftermath of the incident, which was captured on surveillance video.

RELATED: Woman dies after OC robbery crew runs her over in purse theft

According to the Garden Grove Police Department, Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives were conducting surveillance on the robbery crew about 9:30 a.m. on May 8. Shortly afterward, the suspects drove to the Garden Grove Plaza near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Westminster Boulevard.

A camera mounted outside one of the businesses captured harrowing footage of the suspects chasing Nguyen and attempting to snatch her purse. A struggle ensues, with one of the robbers dragging the victim along the pavement.

Nguyen, a Santa Ana resident, was run over by the suspects' SUV as they fled the scene. The video shows her sister rushing to her side.

In a statement, police said sheriff's detectives and an LASD helicopter tracked the robbers as they drove back into Los Angeles County.

According to the Orange County District Attorney, Walker and Guy face a minimum sentence of life without the possibility of parole. They are eligible for the death penalty. Brown faces a minimum sentence of two years if convicted of robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garden groveorange countypurse snatchingwoman injuredrobberywoman killed
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News