2 chases happen back-to-back on rain-slicked Hollywood streets

What started out as a chase of a stolen 2018 Mercedes Benz convertible resulted in a second chase in Hollywood Thursday night. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
What started out as a chase of a stolen 2018 Mercedes Benz convertible resulted in a second chase in Hollywood Thursday night.

In the 600 block of Harvard around 6 p.m., the rain came down in the area, but that didn't stop a driver from reaching speeds more than 90 mph at times on the slippery streets.

Authorities said when they received the call about the vehicle and chase, they requested additional help. As an extra unit and supervisor headed to the chase, they were hit by a suspected drunk driver who took off.

The second chase happened near the 101 Freeway. Meanwhile, the suspect in the Mercedes managed to disappear in a parking structure. Police said the car was later recovered at Sunset and Vine, but the driver wasn't found.

At a nearby location, the suspect involved in the second chase ended up surrounded by several LAPD units. That suspect was taken into custody.

No LAPD officers were injured in either chase.
