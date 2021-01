2 children, 3 dogs killed in Lake Elsinore house fire, other family members seriously burned

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif (KABC) -- Two young children and three dogs were killed and several other people were badly burned during a house fire in Lake Elsinore.Fire crews responded to the 32900 block of Blackwell Boulevard Monday just before 3 p.m.They found heavy flames, smoke and power lines down in front of the home.It's unclear if the downed power lines triggered the fire.Firefighters transported six patients - five adults and a child - to local hospitals with various levels of injuries.Neighbors and friends of the family say a 2-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl were killed in the flames. The girl's twin sister was badly burned and the children's mother was also badly burned and placed in an induced coma.The great-grandmother of the children, a woman in her 80s who uses a wheelchair, was also seriously burned, friends say.Neighbors who tried to help the family were also among the injured. GoFundMe has been established to help the victims and their family.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.