2 children, 3 dogs killed in Lake Elsinore house fire, other family members seriously burned

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif (KABC) -- Two young children and three dogs were killed and several other people were badly burned during a house fire in Lake Elsinore.
Fire crews responded to the 32900 block of Blackwell Boulevard Monday just before 3 p.m.
They found heavy flames, smoke and power lines down in front of the home.
It's unclear if the downed power lines triggered the fire.
Firefighters transported six patients - five adults and a child - to local hospitals with various levels of injuries.
Neighbors and friends of the family say a 2-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl were killed in the flames. The girl's twin sister was badly burned and the children's mother was also badly burned and placed in an induced coma.
The great-grandmother of the children, a woman in her 80s who uses a wheelchair, was also seriously burned, friends say.
Neighbors who tried to help the family were also among the injured.
A GoFundMe has been established to help the victims and their family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
