2 children, 3 dogs killed in Lake Elsinore house fire, other family members seriously burned

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif (KABC) -- Two young children and three dogs were killed and several other people were badly burned during a house fire in Lake Elsinore.

Fire crews responded to the 32900 block of Blackwell Boulevard Monday just before 3 p.m.

They found heavy flames, smoke and power lines down in front of the home.

It's unclear if the downed power lines triggered the fire.

Firefighters transported six patients - five adults and a child - to local hospitals with various levels of injuries.

Neighbors and friends of the family say a 2-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl were killed in the flames. The girl's twin sister was badly burned and the children's mother was also badly burned and placed in an induced coma.

The great-grandmother of the children, a woman in her 80s who uses a wheelchair, was also seriously burned, friends say.

Neighbors who tried to help the family were also among the injured.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the victims and their family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake elsinoreriverside countyfiredeadly firehouse firefire death
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA explains changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Remembering Kobe with his best quotes
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
Video: Officers fatally shoot armed man holding baby hostage
Officials: Cause of fire that killed Tony Hsieh undetermined
California to centralize vaccines, base eligibility on age
Show More
LAUSD calls for more guidance on reopening schools
Kobe Bryant's legacy growing 1 year after his death
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
Some restaurants apprehensive over rescinded stay-at-home order
Fans remember Kobe Bryant 1 year after tragic helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News