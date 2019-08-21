2 children found dead at Ontario home, adult transported for medical treatment

Ontario Police are working a suspicious death at a residence in the 500 block of East Tam O Shanter St. One adult has been transported to the hospital for treatment. Please stay out of the area. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) August 21, 2019

UPDATE: OPD Officers responded to discover 2 deceased children. 1 adult has been transported to the hospital. Detectives have yet to determine the cause of death.The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the neighborhood. Please stay out of area. Details to follow. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) August 21, 2019

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two dead children were found at a home in Ontario and an adult was transported for medical treatment, police said.Police responded to a suspicious death at a home in the 500 block of East Tam O'Shanter Street Tuesday afternoon.They say two children were discovered deceased at the scene. One adult was transported to a hospital.A cause of death has not been determined.Detectives are investigating."There is no threat to the neighborhood," Ontario police tweeted.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details are made available.