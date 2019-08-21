2 children found dead at Ontario home, adult transported for medical treatment

By ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two dead children were found at a home in Ontario and an adult was transported for medical treatment, police said.

Police responded to a suspicious death at a home in the 500 block of East Tam O'Shanter Street Tuesday afternoon.

They say two children were discovered deceased at the scene. One adult was transported to a hospital.

A cause of death has not been determined.





Detectives are investigating.

"There is no threat to the neighborhood," Ontario police tweeted.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details are made available.
