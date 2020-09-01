2 children missing after rescue boats capsize while trying to save them from Smithfield flash flood

SMITHFIELD, N.C. -- Two children are still missing after an overnight flash flood swept their mother's car off the road in Smithfield, North Carolina.

Rescue crews were able to save the mother after rising water washed out part of Galilee Road in Smithfield.

In an 8:40 a.m. press conference, Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton said the effort to find the children is still considered a search and not a recovery mission at this point.

Blanton said rescue crews had the mother and at least one child in recovery boats on the way to safety when fast-moving water capsized the boats. All members of the rescue team and the mother were able to get to safety, but the child slipped away in the fast moving water.

"The water was so turbulent that the boat capsized and they lost the child," Blanton said. "They were able to regain the mother. During the efforts to recover or find the children, they lost four boats. This morning, search efforts have gone out, They have located the vehicle and there's no one in the vehicle, so they're continuing the search this morning."

Blanton said after some fog clears, a helicopter will go up to assist in the search for the missing children. The creek that overflowed causing the flood feeds into the Neuse River.

Wake and Johnston counties are under a Flood Warning until 10:45 a.m. Some parts of Johnston County received more than seven inches of rain overnight.

Blanton asked people to keep the family and the first responders in their thoughts and prayers. ABC11 is continuing to follow this story.

A swift water rescue team arrived at Galilee Road in Smithfield overnight to help someone.

