2 children save baby sister from being strangled by their mom in South Florida

HIALEAH, Florida -- Police say a South Florida mother tried to strangle her children before two of them were able to fight her off and save their baby sister.
Ailenys Carmenate was wiping back tears before the bond court judge had even called her name.
"Ma'am, you were arrested for two counts of attempted premeditated murder," said Judge Mindy Glazer.
Carmenate is facing several charges outlined in an arrest form obtained by WPLG-TV, which details a harrowing account that Carmenate tried to strangle her 6-month-old baby girl by pressing her elbow against the baby's throat.
According to the document, police say Carmenate's 12-year-old and 9-year-old children were locked in the bedroom with her. They pulled their mother's hair, bit her arms and kicked her to save their baby sister's life.
"Thank goodness. This child's a hero," said Judge Glazer.
Randy Montano is the father of the baby and says the older kids are his step-children.
When the eldest child unlocked the door for him, police say Montano tried to wrestle Carmenate's hands from the baby's neck and they fell to the floor, the baby suffering a head injury.
After he escaped the Hialeah apartment with the baby, the arrest form says Carmenate tried to choke her 12-year-old son, but he was able to escape her grasp.
While running away, he says he saw his mom dragging his 9-year-old sister by the hair back into the room.
She told investigators that her mom began squeezing and twisting her throat saying she "could no longer breathe and thought she was going to die."
The document says Carmenate released her throat and the 9-year-old was able to flee out of the apartment.
She suffered neck trauma, which caused bleeding and swelling.
Montano says their little baby girl is doing just fine. He claims this was the first time Carmenate has ever done something like this, adding that he thinks she is suffering from postpartum depression.
Carmenate has been ordered to stay away from the victims.
