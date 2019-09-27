2 CHP officers hit by vehicle on 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley; Southbound lanes shut down

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a vehicle on the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley, prompting all southbound lanes to be shut down early Friday morning, authorities said.The crash occurred on the southbound side just before 3 a.m., just south of Warner Avenue.Both officers involved were reported to be alert and were transported, according to CHP.The condition of the other driver and what led to the collision was not immediately known.CHP said lanes would be closed for at least one hour.