2 CHP officers injured after crash on Interstate 40

NEEDLES, Calif. (KABC) --
Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured in a crash on Interstate 40 on Tuesday.

Authorities say officers were responding to an accident when the vehicle they were in hydroplaned. The officers lost control, hitting a semi trailer.

Both officers were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Lake Havasu. One officer was described to be seriously injured, while the other was said to have less serious injuries.

Initially, fire officials had stated that the officers were investigating another incident and were outside their vehicle at the time they were hit, but authorities now say there was no other investigation happening.
