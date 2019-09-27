2 CHP officers injured in crash on 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley; SB lanes closed for hours

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured in a crash on the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley, prompting all southbound lanes to be shut down early Friday morning, authorities said.The crash occurred on the southbound side just before 3 a.m., south of Warner Avenue, when a Toyota Prius crashed into the officers' cruiser.Both officers involved were reported to be alert and were transported, according to CHP.The condition of the other driver and what led to the collision was not immediately known.Lanes were closed for several hours while an investigation was conducted at the scene.