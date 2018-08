Two classrooms were destroyed and six others were damaged after a fire broke out at a Montebello school.The blaze was reported around 3:29 p.m. at Eastmont Intermediate School in the 400 block of North Bradshawe Street. Authorities said 45 firefighters worked to put out the fire, which took over eight classrooms.No injuries were reported.The cause of the third-alarm blaze is under investigation.