2 Compton men charged in Hollywood attack of transgender women

Local LGBTQ leaders are asking why the suspects arrested in connection to the robbery and assault of three transgender women in Hollywood have not been charged with a crime yet.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Compton men are facing criminal charges of robbing and assaulting three transgender women in Hollywood last month.The frightening attack, classified by Los Angeles police as a hate crime, happened at about 2:15 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard.Carlton Alexander Callaway, 29, faces one felony count each of grand theft from the person of another, second-degree robbery, criminal threats, attempted second-degree robbery, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.Davion Anthony Williams, 22, faces one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon - a rideshare scooter - and grand theft.The attack was captured on video and streamed live as it was happening.The victims -- Eden Estrada, Jaslene Busanet and Joslyn Allen -- identify themselves as women who happen to be transgender.Allen said a suspect armed with a metal bar robbed her. Busanet was hit in the back of the head and knocked to the ground.The victims say bystanders recorded the attack and laughed as the women pleaded with them to call 911.The criminal complaint includes allegations that the crimes committed were hate crimes and that Callaway used a steel rod as a deadly and dangerous weapon.Callaway allegedly befriended the three victims and later assaulted them near Hollywood Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue, according to Deputy District Attorney Richard Ceballos.Williams allegedly joined the attack and stole from one of the women, according to prosecutors.Callaway faces up to 13 years and four months in state prison if convicted as charged. Williams faces up to eight years and four months in prison.