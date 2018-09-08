Two people were transported to hospitals in critical condition Saturday after suffering electrical shock at the Irwindale Speedway, a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher said.The incident, which left one of the patients in cardiac arrest, was reported about 2:30 p.m. at the popular motorsports venue.Power was shut off at the location and Southern California Edison personnel were summoned, along with two ambulances and a paramedic squad."First Responders and Military Appreciation Night" was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the speedway, according to its website.