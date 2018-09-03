Two people were critically injured after a small plane they were in crashed at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima.Authorities said the single-engine Cessna 150L crashed near the 12600 block of West Osborne Street around 5:10 p.m. Monday shortly after takeoff.The pilot radioed in an emergency just before the plane went down nose first, striking a building and then flipping upside down.A Los Angeles County firefighting air facility is near the airport and firefighters were able to arrive on scene quickly. They put out a small fire that had started in the plane and extricated the two occupants.Two people, a 12-year-old boy and 60-year-old man, were extracted from the debris.They were taken to Holy Cross Medical Center.The 60-year-old was in cardiac arrest after the crash and firefighters performed CPR before he was transported to the hospital. He was described as being in grave condition. The 12-year-old was transported in critical condition.It was unclear what caused the crash.The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.