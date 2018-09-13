2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Irvine crash

The scene of a double-fatal crash in Irvine on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people are dead one other person has been hospitalized as a result of a crash in the city of Irvine on Thursday, police said.

The crash was reported in the 6400 block of Oak Canyon, near Valley Oaks Drive. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

Two people were confirmed dead at the scene, and one other person was transported in unknown condition.

Drivers were urged to avoid the intersection. Oak Canyon was closed between Sand Canyon Avenue and Post until further notice, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiescrashcar crashIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shoots himself after chase from La Quinta ends in Ontario
Bakersfield shootings: 2 victims, gunman ID'd after deadly rampage in Kern County
Hurricane Florence's winds and rain begin lashing Carolinas
Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems
Target hiring 120,000 people this holiday season
Paramount man sentenced to 35 years for trafficking drugs via Amtrak
Woman killed by hit-run driver in NoHo
Russia: Pussy Riot activist may have medicine poisoning
Show More
Pregnant IE woman to be taken off life support after alleged DUI crash
Suspect sought for sexual assault in Arcadia
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
Mail-in ballots in LA County to undergo changes for upcoming elections
More News