2 dead, 1 hospitalized in Irvine crash

Two people are dead one other person has been hospitalized as a result of a crash in the city of Irvine on Thursday, police said.The crash was reported in the 6400 block of Oak Canyon, near Valley Oaks Drive. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.Two people were confirmed dead at the scene, and one other person was transported in unknown condition.Drivers were urged to avoid the intersection. Oak Canyon was closed between Sand Canyon Avenue and Post until further notice, police said.