2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Adelanto home, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting at a home in Adelanto, officials say.

The shooting was reported Sunday around 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 11500 block of Chamberlaine Way.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to the home and found three people had been shot. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating and no further details were immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardino countyadelantofatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshootingdouble homicide
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Clerk shot, killed during robbery attempt at 7-Eleven in Whittier
3 dead after bus overturns off 15 Freeway in San Diego County
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Consumer Reports names its Top Pick car models for 2020
DA Jackie Lacey defends record as she seeks 3rd term
Jeep falls off parking garage in Santa Monica
Show More
Medal recipients encourage other veterans to seek needed help
Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in rocket launch crash near Barstow
Costa Mesa holds meeting against use of city facility as coronavirus quarantine site
Primary voting begins in Los Angeles County with minor challenges
Local officials remind public of California's 'sanctuary' law
More TOP STORIES News