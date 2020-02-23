2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Adelanto home, officials say

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting at a home in Adelanto, officials say.The shooting was reported Sunday around 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 11500 block of Chamberlaine Way.San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to the home and found three people had been shot. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.Detectives are investigating and no further details were immediately available.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.