2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Kansas City, Missouri shooting

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and 15 people were reportedly injured in a shooting outside a bar.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight Sunday, Kansas City police said at a press conference at the scene. A police spokesman said responding officers found "a chaotic scene" and had to call in help from around the city. Two people were found dead, including a woman in the parking lot.

Police believe the shooter is one of the deceased. The spokesman said the shooter opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter a bar, but the motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear. The shooter was shot by an armed security guard, police said.

During the investigation, police heard that people - at least 15 - were showing up to local hospitals with injuries from the shooting. At least three people were in critical condition, police said.

The scene was near U.S. Highway 40. News outlets at the scene identified the bar outside which the shooting took place as 9ine Ultra Lounge. A Facebook post on the club's page advertised Sunday night's "Sold Out Sundays" event, which appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs - featured on the event's artwork - beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missourimass shootingshootingu.s. & worldkansas city
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kaiser Woodland Hills canceling surgeries after water shutdown
Barricaded suspect sets fires at East Hollywood residence
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
2 dead, possibly 15 injured in Kansas City shooting, police say
1 detained after disturbance causes panic at LAX
3rd horse dies in 3 days at Santa Anita Park
Officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX, Brentwood CVS
Show More
Chargers QB Philip Rivers moves out of SoCal
2 more bodies found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
Baby gorilla born at LA Zoo for first time in over 20 years
Inglewood man arrested in beating death of Long Beach boy
Missing Long Beach 12-year-old girl returns home
More TOP STORIES News