2 dead, 3 critical after roll over crash on 110 Freeway in South LA

Two adults were killed and three others were hospitalized Monday morning after a car crashed into a barrier on the 110 Freeway at the 105 Freeway in South Los Angeles.
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two adults were killed and three others were hospitalized in critical condition early Monday morning after a car crashed into a barrier on the 110 Freeway at the 105 Freeway in the Vermont Vista area of South Los Angeles.

It was reported at 12:14 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

The two deceased victims were described as a man and woman, both in their 20s, Kimball said.

Witnesses told the CHP a gray Nissan Altima was traveling at about 70 mph before it hit the attenuators that keep vehicles from crossing over to the wrong side of the road. Heavy fog was also reported in the area.

Three people were taken to trauma centers in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.

A SigAlert was issued at 12:33 a.m. for the southbound 110 Freeway and both eastbound and westbound 105 Freeway in the crash area. Caltrans was contacted to repair the attenuators.

The major thoroughfares were opening up around 5 a.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.
