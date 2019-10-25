At least 2 dead, 3 injured after pickup truck crashes into tree in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- At least two people are dead and three are injured after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Simi Valley Thursday night, police said.The crash occurred near the intersection of Los Angeles and Emory Avenues some time after 9:30 p.m., Simi Valley police said.At least two people were killed and three others were in critical condition. The identities of the victims was not immediately known.It was not known what caused the crash.No other vehicle was involved.Los Angeles Avenue between Stearns Street and Emory Avenue are closed.