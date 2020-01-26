2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Two people are dead and seven people have been injured following a shooting at a South Carolina bar.
The Darlington County coroner tells news outlets the shooting took place early Sunday at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville.
The conditions of those wounded weren't immediately clear.
No additional details have been released. Mac's Lounge also serves as a music venue. Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence.
