boat accident

2 dead after boat capsizes in San Diego; 23 hospitalized

City of San Diego Fire-Rescue's account tweeted that a rescue effort is underway for a capsized boat. (@SDFD/Twitter)

SAN DIEGO -- Two people are dead and nearly two dozen were hospitalized after a boat capsized in San Diego, ABC News has learned.

Lifeguards, firefighters and other emergency workers responded to the "multi medical casualty" incident at Cabrillo National Monument in the Point Loma area, San Diego Fire-Rescue's account Twitter account tweeted at 11:45 a.m. local time.



Of the 25 aboard the vessel, five people needed CPR, and two of those people died, Jose Ysea, a spokesperson for the City of San Diego, told ABC News. The 23 others were transported to nearby hospitals.

Emergency responders are continuing to search the nearby water for other possible survivors, according to SDFD.

It is not clear where the boat was headed, and no word on what caused the boat to overturn.

This happened in federal water jurisdiction, so federal officials will handle the investigation. San Diego is assisting federal authorities.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegoboatsrescueboat accident
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOAT ACCIDENT
14 passengers rescued after boat sinks off Newport Beach
Coast Guard: Search for missing crew to be suspended
Coast Guard finds 1 dead from capsized vessel off Louisiana
Titanic Anniversary: Remembering the third-class passengers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured after drive-by shooting at Sherman Oaks bar
101 Freeway reopens early after 6th Street bridge project
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown
LA County on the verge of moving to least-restrictive yellow tier
Americans optimistic after Biden's 1st 100 days: POLL
OC resumes administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine
CA Democrats sharpen messaging against Newsom recall
Show More
EXPLAINER: Why India's COVID cases are vastly undercounted
California Dreaming: The Future of the Golden State | Part 2
North Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech
250 unaccompanied migrant children to arrive at Pomona Fairplex facility
Police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2 at Wisconsin casino
More TOP STORIES News