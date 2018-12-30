2 dead after fire destroys Hemet home

By ABC7.com staff
HEMET, Calif. (KABC) --
Two people are dead after a house fire in Hemet Saturday night.

The home near West Johnston and South Lyon avenues has now been boarded up and red tagged.

Officials responded to a report of a burning car in a carport, but by the time firefighters arrived the flames had spread to the home.

Crews found two victims inside. One was taken to a hospital and later died. The other was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
