2 dead after fire destroys Hemet home

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) --Two people are dead after a house fire in Hemet Saturday night.
The home near West Johnston and South Lyon avenues has now been boarded up and red tagged.
Officials responded to a report of a burning car in a carport, but by the time firefighters arrived the flames had spread to the home.
Crews found two victims inside. One was taken to a hospital and later died. The other was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished.
Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.